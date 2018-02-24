Rickey Smiley & Listener Are Both A Hot Mess At “Black” 60-Sec Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]

For this Headkrack-lead challenge, contestants have 60 seconds to answer as many questions correctly as possible. For this round, all the answers have to have the word “black” in them. Two people compete, separately completing the challenge while the other person can’t hear. First, a man named Josh attempted to answer the questions, and he didn’t quite set the bar too high.
Then, Rickey Smiley took on the challenge, and didn’t particularly nail it either, but he managed to get more questions right than Josh! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
