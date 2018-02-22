Dish Nation
Home > Dish Nation

Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
30 reads
Leave a comment

The story of Rickey Smiley and Porsha Williams love affair continues. Williams was recently on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and his name come up. She believes that in four years if Rickey is single and she is too they can get together.

Rickey made fun of Williams facial expression as she was humping in her seat. He mentioned that he will wait for her because she’s fine and a good woman. Until then Da Brat spoke about “Rickey’s quickies” to get through the tough times.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Responds To Porsha Williams: “She’s Worth The Wait” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates An Early Valentine’s Day Poem To Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Love , Porsha Williams , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show