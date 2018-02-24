Rickey Smiley has been hopping from city to city on his book tour. When he got to a swanky hotel called “The Mansion” in Savannah, something felt a little off. The hotel was an extra expensive one, booked for him by the book fair. Rickey looked around and noticed some little things that weren’t right; his headboard was too high, the bathroom sink was weirdly decorated. As Rickey looked around the room some more, there were even more aspects of the decor that freaked him out!
As left his room to go investigate switching hotels, he noticed strange “lady-monster” photos lining the hallway. After he took off running to the front desk, he found out that there was a specific reason why he was feeling so disturbed. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Here For Vision Boards [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Prove Theory That Gary With Da Tea’s Butt Rag Gave Him Pink Eye [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How Tyler Perry & Wakanda Will Collide For Future “Black Panther” Films [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tiffany Haddish Gets Super Surprised By Oprah! [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Tells The Story Of Investigating His Mysteriously Creepy Hotel [EXCLUSIVE]
- Philando Castile’s Mother Calls NRA Chief A Hypocrite
- Taraji P. Henson Pops Off On Beauty Company
- Former Trump Flunky Pleads Guilty
- Terry Crews: “I Still Have To Send A Check To My Molester”
- Kylie Jenner’s Tweet About Not Using Snapchat Singlehandedly Made Their Stock Plummet
- 8 People On The Wakanda Travel Ban List
- Tamar & Vince’s Uncomfortable Conversation On “The View” About State Of Their Marriage [VIDEO]