Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Here For Vision Boards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Every year people have vision board parties are make them by themselves. Rickey Smiley doesn’t understand the point of them. He mentioned that what if you don’t complete what’s on the board then you feel depressed.

Rickey thinks you should put stuff that you’ve accomplished already to make you feel good. Headkrack and Porsha Williams kept telling him that it’s supposed to give you motivation. Do you make vision boards?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

