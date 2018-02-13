Rickey Smiley Responds To Porsha Williams: “She’s Worth The Wait” [EXCLUSIVE]

The likelihood of a relationship between Rickey Smiley and Porsha Williams has been a major topic of discussion lately. Given their chemistry and the way they work together on Dish Nation, people have begun to wonder whether they’ll ever get together. Porsha was recently on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, when he asked her to share her thoughts on the idea of getting together.
When Porsha confirmed that the chemistry between them is definitely a real thing, Rickey Smiley spoke on it a bit on Dish Nation, admitting that he’d even be down to wait a few years for her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]
RELATED: Porsha Williams Discusses Her Longtime Feud With Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates An Early Valentine’s Day Poem To Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]
