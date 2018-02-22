Pranks
Prank Call: Maintenance Demands To Know How The Toilet Backed Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

When maintenance owes a woman money after doing repairs, Roy Wood Jr. calls. He challenges her, wanting to know why he should cut a check for her. He demands to know whose fault it was that the toilet backed up in the first place, and presses way too many buttons! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive Prank Call from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

