In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. pretends to be a man named Dr. Azeebo, calling about a complaint “about the Bingo.” He tells a woman named Liz that his wife is sick of hearing her cuss during Bingo. Liz doesn’t take too kindly to such a complaint- or, you know, the threats that he’ll come over and slap her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Beefs With The Whole Dang Family [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Employees Confused By Man Cashing His “Reparations Check” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Russell Wilson Criticized Again For Treating Baby Future As His Own
- Did XXXTentacion Just Escalate Tensions Between Him & Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Has A Cussing Complaint “About The Bingo” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Gary With Da Tea Was Too Stressed To Pour Any Tea [EXCLUSIVE]