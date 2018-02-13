Black Tony
Black Tony Is Distraught Over Missing Gucci Mane’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony was in already tears when he called Rickey Smiley, saying he messed up bad. He said the day before we Gucci Mane‘s birthday, and he totally missed it! He wants to know why the morning show didn’t do anything special for him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show.”

