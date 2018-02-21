Why Jill Scott Bought A Mountain

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
is going through a messy Jill Scott and is trying to escape to seek peace. On divorce the singer shared a beautiful photo of herself walking in forest with snow on the ground. Her estranged husband, Instagram said, “She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge.” Mike Dobson
Scott has yet to make comments about the divorce, but clearly no one can bother her at this moment. On the post she wrote, “I go to my mountain when I need peace of mind. Convertible Bentley’s are nice but I ahhh bought a mountain. #grateful.” Fans commented back and talked about how happy they were for her.
Days later the singer posted a picture of her son speaking and captioned it, “Words from my young philosopher. #heretoteach #heretolearn.” Her son in the video described what love is to him and we know Scott was so proud. We hope her mountain and son continue to make her feel amazing through this tough time.
RELATED: Did Jill Scott Have Too Much To Drink? [VIDEO]
RELATED: Jill Scott Wins Gag Order Against Estranged Husband In Court
RELATED: Essence Fest Announces 2018 Lineup With A Special Surprise From Jill Scott And Erykah Badu
The Latest:
AARP Presents Jill Scott
51 photos Launch gallery
1. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
1 of 51
2. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
2 of 51
3. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
3 of 51
4. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
4 of 51
5. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
5 of 51
6. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
6 of 51
7. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
7 of 51
8. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
8 of 51
9. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
9 of 51
10. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
10 of 51
11. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
11 of 51
12. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
12 of 51
13. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
13 of 51
14. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
14 of 51
15. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
15 of 51
16. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
16 of 51
17. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
17 of 51
18. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
18 of 51
19. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
19 of 51
20. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
20 of 51
21. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
21 of 51
22. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
22 of 51
23. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
23 of 51
24. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
24 of 51
25. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
25 of 51
26. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
26 of 51
27. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
27 of 51
28. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
28 of 51
29. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
29 of 51
30. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
30 of 51
31. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
31 of 51
32. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
32 of 51
33. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
33 of 51
34. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
34 of 51
35. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
35 of 51
36. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
36 of 51
37. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
37 of 51
38. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
38 of 51
39. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
39 of 51
40. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
40 of 51
41. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
41 of 51
42. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
42 of 51
43. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
43 of 51
44. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
44 of 51
45. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
45 of 51
46. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
46 of 51
47. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
47 of 51
48. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
48 of 51
49. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
49 of 51
50. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
50 of 51
51. AARP Presents Jill Scott
Source:Rance Elgin
51 of 51