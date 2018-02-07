Jill Scott Wins Gag Order Against Estranged Husband In Court

Jill Scott recently won a little victory in court! A judge granted the Grammy winner’s wishes and placed a gag order on her estranged husband, banning him from speaking about her, their marriage and their divorce proceedings to the press.

According to TMZ, Jilly from Philly filed legal docs claiming Michael Dobson “has engaged in a campaign of harassment and disparagement with an endgame of squeezing money out of her.”

In addition, the singer claims that Dobson has contacted her family and friends trash-talking her and is seeking revenge because Jill filed for divorce some 19 months after getting married. Over the past few months, Dobson has given numerous exclusive interviews with Bossip, claiming that the “Golden” singer is “evil” and emasculating.”

“She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge,” Dobson said.

Adding, “She likes to emasculate men – that’s her problem. I told her, she’s from Philly, but I’m from New York, and if you want to try to disgrace me, try to slander me, I can fight dirty.”

But Jill believes this vendetta all boils down to one thing: Money, which equates to a little over $2 million dollars in assets and business accounts, TMZ noted.

As we previously reported, while there is tight pre-nup in place, Dobson has petitioned the court to have it thrown out.

He believes that he was coerced into their prenup agreement’s confidentiality clause by speaking to the media about the divorce. From there he feels that he is in entitled to $500,000 for the pain and suffering he allegedly endured during and after their year-long union.

Thankfully, the two never shared their own biological children together, just a son from her prior relationship.

