Did Jill Scott Have Too Much To Drink? [VIDEO]

We can almost guarantee you've never seen the singer like this before. Press play.

Posted 1 hour ago
It’s safe to say All-Star Weekend got a little rough for icon Jill Scott. But she isn’t the first and won’t be the last, amirite?

Fans have been genuinely worried after she had one too many alcoholic beverages on Saturday night, but it turns out Auntie Jill is OK. Once she was up and running again, she hit Instagram to explain that disturbing video she’d posted. “The morning after,” she wrote. “I’m blaming FU FE for another GREAT party. Relax sweethearts. I’m fine. Had too much of a great time. 😂😂😂😂.”

Meet Tipsy Jill up top—and p.s., who knew Auntie was so much like us?!

