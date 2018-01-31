Are you ready for Essence Fest 2018? Every year for the July 4th weekend fans head to New Orleans for Essence Fest. This year will be the same and they have a special lineup of artist for your entertainment.

Follow @TheRSMS

According to OkayPlayer, the headliners of the show include Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. Fans better get ready because they also will get to see 112, Daniel Caesar, MC Lyte and more. There will be a special performance by The Roots with Badu and Scott, which will be one of the highlights of the show.

Badu recently came under fire for saying she “saw something good in Hitler.” She went on Twitter to explain herself and said, “People are in real pain. So I understand why my ‘good’ intent was misconstrued as ‘bad,’” In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion.” We can’t wait to see what more Essence Fest has in store this year.

RELATED: The Man Who Returned Essence Magazine Back To The People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “Essence” Is Black-Owned Again!

RELATED: Missy Elliott To Be Honored At Essence 2018 “Black Women In Music” Awards

The Latest:

Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS] 10 photos Launch gallery Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS] 1. Black Women Unite! 1 of 10 2. Neicy Nash and Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Instagram 2 of 10 3. Tamron Hall And Her Power Squad Source:Instagram 3 of 10 4. Mama Tina Shutting It Down! Source:Instagram 4 of 10 5. Hail To Halle! Source:Instagram 5 of 10 6. Peace And Blessings Source:Instagram 6 of 10 7. Girls (And Boys) Trip Source:Instagram 7 of 10 8. Striking A Pose Source:Instagram 8 of 10 9. Flower Power! Source:Instagram 9 of 10 10. Take A Sip Source:Instagram 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Essence Fest Announces 2018 Lineup With A Special Surprise From Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS] This weekend marks the 23rd annual Essence Festival in New Orleans! From Tracee Ellis Ross to Boris Kodjoe to Niecy Nash, here’s a peek at what your favorite celebs are doing at the star-studded event, via Instagram.