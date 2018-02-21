Erica Mena Makes Her Way To A New City And So Much More Drama On “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Trailer [VIDEO]

Erica Mena is leaving New York and heading to Atlanta to start a new chapter. We’ve watched Mena take on different careers, love interest, but in the trailer for “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” she vowed to, “Never put [herself] in certain situations, let alone with certain people ever again.”

According to VH1, fans will get insight on Kirk Frost’s alleged baby and Tommie Lee making music. Karlie Redd is seeking love this time from producer Sean Garrett and Stevie J is continues to try and launch “Danger Zone Latina.” Get ready for all the drama as “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns March 19th!

