Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How Shay Johnson Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Lost 40 Pounds

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
750 reads
Leave a comment
One Twelve Private Listening Party

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

It’s New York Fashion Week and stars have come to New York City to watch the shows and walk in some of them. “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star, Shay Johnson made her debut on the cat walk for Angel Brinks and spoke to BET about it. Besides being nervous about the show people wanted to know how she lost nearly 40 pounds.

Shay was walking in the #AngelBrinks fashion show @ #NYFW 👀

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

Johnson said, “Well, I went through a depression stage after Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and I just started eating everything. I couldn’t fit any of my clothes. And, on a specific blog, it came out that I was pregnant, but I was never pregnant… I was just a little thicker and I wasn’t happy with myself.” She revealed that getting a coach also helped her point out things that made her depressed and how to overcome it.

 

Johnson is now into fitness and feels better about herself. She recently launched a website and app to help her motivate others. Johnson has plans to help people with meal plans, work out routines and so much more. We are so happy for Shay Johnson and her future endeavors.

RELATED: Maria More Reveals The 3 Basic Necessities For Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [VIDEO]

RELATED: Maria More Shares Exercise Tips To Keep That Extra Weight Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

21 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

Continue reading How Shay Johnson Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Lost 40 Pounds

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

The holiday season is over. Classes are back in session and the grind is back in full swing. You may have fallen off your work-out routine or need to start one with the freshness of the new year. Get motivated with these 21 pieces of work out gear for plus-size women that will have you feeling suited up in all the right places on your journey to fitness.

love & hip hop: miami , Shay Johnson , weight

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show