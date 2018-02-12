How Shay Johnson Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Lost 40 Pounds

It’s New York Fashion Week and stars have come to New York City to watch the shows and walk in some of them. “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star, Shay Johnson made her debut on the cat walk for Angel Brinks and spoke to BET about it. Besides being nervous about the show people wanted to know how she lost nearly 40 pounds.
Johnson said, “Well, I went through a depression stage after Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and I just started eating everything. I couldn’t fit any of my clothes. And, on a specific blog, it came out that I was pregnant, but I was never pregnant… I was just a little thicker and I wasn’t happy with myself.” She revealed that getting a coach also helped her point out things that made her depressed and how to overcome it.
Johnson is now into fitness and feels better about herself. She recently launched a website and app to help her motivate others. Johnson has plans to help people with meal plans, work out routines and so much more. We are so happy for Shay Johnson and her future endeavors.
