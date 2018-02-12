Tara Wallace On How She Was Blindsided By “Love & Hip-Hop” Cheating Triangle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love & Hip-Hop‘s Tara Wallace was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She laughed at the weirdness of still being associated as a trio with Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly, after their explosive love triangle cheating scandal. Tara also talks about expecting to “have a boring storyline,” until the cheating subplot made itself apparent. She also recalls finding out about his cheating from watching the “Love & Hip-Hop” trailers air with Peter. The first season, she says, was so raw and real because everything was really unfolding while the cameras were rolling.

Tara talks about initially doing “Love & Hip-Hop” to support Peter, and how shocking the break up was for her. Despite that, she expresses that she has no regrets, and realizes the importance of her “learning the hard way.” Plus, she expresses whether she’s over him yet. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

