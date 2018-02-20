Why Melania Stays With Donald Trump Despite His Alleged Affairs

Over the past several weeks Donald Trump has made headlines after two women came forward and alleged they had an affair with him. One of women, former Playboy Playmate, Karen McDougal claims the affair happened after the birth of Trump’s son, Baron. McDougal even listed the times they met up in hotel rooms and parties.

Through it all the White House continues to not speak out about these affairs and claim it’s fake news. The real question is what does Melania Trump have to say about it? Since these women have come forward Melania has traveled less with him and according to CNN she decided to take a car instead of Air Force One with her husband.

Reports state that she might stay with him because she looks more likable after the alleged cheating news. Melania has never address these allegations and may never because of what she will be offered later for being humiliated. Do you think Melania Trump will ever leave her husband?

