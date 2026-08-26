Tina Campbell Says She Earns Just Under $5K a Month Amid Divorce

Tina Campbell earns $4,976 per month but has $11,933 in monthly expenses, creating a significant gap.

Tina's largest expenses are housing ($4,100), utilities ($2,200), and groceries ($1,800).

Teddy Campbell, Tina's estranged husband, earns $7,500 per month as a musician.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Mary Mary star Tina Campbell is offering a closer look at her finances as her divorce from husband Teddy Campbell moves through the court system.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-winning gospel singer reported earning approximately $4,976 per month while working around 20 hours each week. At the same time, she listed $11,933 in monthly expenses, highlighting a significant gap between her income and living costs.

Among her reported expenses, housing makes up the largest portion. Tina says she pays $4,100 in monthly rent, followed by $2,200 for utilities and $1,800 for groceries and household expenses. She also reported spending more than $1,300 on transportation, along with additional costs for health care, charitable giving, education, phone service, laundry, and other everyday expenses.

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The filing also provides an estimate of Teddy Campbell’s income. According to Tina, the veteran drummer earns about $7,500 per month through his work as a musician.

The financial disclosures are the latest development in the couple’s divorce, which began earlier this year after Teddy filed to end their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. While both agree the marriage is over, they have listed different dates for when their separation officially began. Teddy identified June 2024, while Tina’s response states the couple separated on August 8, 2024.

The former couple also differs slightly in how they want the court to handle spousal support. Tina has asked the court to terminate its ability to award support to either spouse. Teddy, meanwhile, requested that the issue remain open for future consideration rather than being decided immediately.

The divorce also involves the couple’s two minor children, a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. Tina has requested legal and physical custody while remaining open to Teddy receiving visitation. They also share three adult children.

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For longtime fans, the split marks another difficult chapter in a relationship that has already endured public challenges. More than a decade ago, Tina and Teddy openly shared their marital struggles after Teddy admitted to being unfaithful. Their efforts to rebuild their relationship became a major storyline on WE tv’s Mary Mary, where viewers watched the couple work through the emotional aftermath and eventually reconcile.

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Many believed the pair had overcome those obstacles after remaining together for years following the scandal. However, after more than 25 years of marriage, the couple is now moving forward separately.

As the divorce continues, the newly released financial records offer a rare glimpse into the realities Tina Campbell is facing while navigating one of the most personal transitions of her life.

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