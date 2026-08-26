Coco Jones Returns as Hilary Banks in New ‘Hilary’ Spinoff

Hilary Banks character gets her own spinoff series on Peacock

Hilary leaves Bel-Air to pursue an opportunity in New York City

Series explores Hilary's journey to establish her own identity and navigate life in NYC

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Coco Jones could soon be returning to the world of Bel-Air, but this time the spotlight will be entirely on Hilary Banks.

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Peacock is developing a new series titled Hilary, a spinoff that would follow Jones’ character after the events of Bel-Air. If the project moves forward, it will become the streamer’s first scripted original series to receive a spinoff, marking another milestone for the hit drama that first premiered in 2022.

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Rather than staying in Los Angeles, Hilary’s next chapter takes her across the country to New York City. According to the show’s description, Hilary accepts an unexpected opportunity to work with celebrity chef Yvonne Durand and decides to leave behind the comfort and connections she built in Bel-Air. Determined to establish her own identity, she quickly discovers that building a career, maintaining relationships and finding love in New York comes with challenges she never expected.

The move gives the character a fresh start and takes her story in a different direction than where Bel-Air left audiences. The series finale showed Hilary returning to Los Angeles from Costa Rica to pursue her dream of opening a café. However, the new project also pays tribute to the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Hilary Banks eventually relocated to New York.

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The series is being written by Tracy Oliver, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Girls Trip, Harlem, and The Blackening. Although this is Oliver’s first project connected to the Bel-Air franchise, she brings an impressive track record of creating stories centered on ambitious, career driven women navigating life, friendships and relationships.

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Jones will also serve as an executive producer alongside Will Smith and several members of the creative team behind Bel-Air. Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television are producing the potential series.

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The announcement continues a busy stretch for Jones, who has expanded her career far beyond acting. In addition to appearing on Bel-Air, she recently starred in the psychological thriller Strung and has another romantic comedy, That’s Her, on the way.

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Her music career has also reached new heights. Earlier this year, Jones earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album following the release of her debut album, Why Not More?, further proving her versatility as both an actress and recording artist.

While Peacock has not yet announced when Hilary could begin production or premiere, the project signals that the Bel-Air universe may continue even after the original series concluded its four season run. For fans of Coco Jones and Hilary Banks, the next chapter may just be getting started.

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