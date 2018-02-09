Melania Trump Follows President Obama On Twitter

Melania Trump made headlines after stealing portions of Michelle Obama’s speech and slapping away her husband, President Donald Trump’s hand. While her husband is always on social media, Melania tends to not be on it as much. On Twitter, Melania only follows a couple of people.

Rolling Out reports that she follows her husband, Mike Pence, Karen Pence and Barack Obama. Even though Trump can’t stand Obama it’s funny to know that his wife follows him. While some might think she does it just to troll Obama, it still might be to get on her husband’s nerves.

Melania in the past has agreed with her husband about Obama’s birth certificate, talked about him and the things he didn’t get done while in the White House. She said, “It’s not only Donald who wants to see it (Obama’s birth certificate),” it’s the American people who voted for him and who didn’t vote for him. They want to see that.” What do you think about Melania Trump following Barack Obama on Twitter?

