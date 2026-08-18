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Finish The Lyric/Cash Money & No Limit Flyaway!

Finish The Lyric For Your Chance To Win A Cash Money & No Limit Flyaway!

Listen to win cash and qualify for a South Florida flyaway to see Cash Money and No Limit live.

Published on August 18, 2026

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Rickey Smiley promoting "Finish the Lyric Flyaway" contest, with image of him wearing sunglasses and a cowboy hat and an airplane in the background.
Source: Reach Media / RSMS

Two Empires. One Stage. One Time.

Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are coming together for a once-in-a-lifetime tour celebrating the music, legacy and culture that helped change hip hop forever. And the Rickey Smiley Morning Show wants to send you and a guest to experience it LIVE in South Florida!

Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show August 24th-31st for your chance to play Finish the Lyric! When you hear the cue to call, be the correct caller and get ready to put your Cash Money and No Limit knowledge to the test. We’ll give you a lyric from a classic Cash Money or No Limit song and you have to correctly finish the line.

Get it right and you’ll win $250 CASH on the spot PLUS automatically qualify for the Grand Prize Flyaway!

THE GRAND PRIZE

One lucky qualifier will win a trip for two to South Florida to see the Cash Money Records & No Limit Records Tour on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida!

The Grand Prize includes:

  • Roundtrip airfare for two
  • Hotel accommodations
  • Tickets to the November 6th show
  • $1,000 in spending cash

The grand prize winner will be announced on September 8th.

This historic tour brings together two of the most influential empires in hip hop for one unforgettable night featuring Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Silkk the Shocker, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Mia X, Choppa Style, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend and Mr. Serv On, with special guest Boosie.

Cash Money and No Limit helped take Southern hip hop to another level, creating music, movements and moments that continue to influence the culture today. Now, for the first time, these two legendary empires are coming together on one stage.

Think you know the lyrics? Prove it.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

Cash Money & No Limit Tour poster featuring Birdman and Master P, with tour dates and locations.
Source: General / General

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