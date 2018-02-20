3 Things You Should Know
3 Things “Black Panther” Reminds Us About Black Awesomeness [EXCLUSIVE]

For Jeff Johnson, much like many others, the only thing worth talking about today is “Black Panther.” He recalls that the last film that made this much of an event out of movie going was Spike Lee‘s “Malcolm X” in 1992.

“Black Panther” opened to the tune of $235 Million, shattering record previously held by films like “Deadpool” and “The Avengers.” Audiences and critics are generally praising the film. Jeff breaks down the 3 most impactful aspects of “Black Panther,” aspect which we should take away as reminders about the beauty of black culture in reality. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

