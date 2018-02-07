Gary's Tea
Why Wasn’t Black Panther Writer Roxane Gay Invited To The Movie Premiere? [EXCLUSIVE]

Roxane Gay is a critically acclaimed and New York Times best-selling author. She also was a writer for Marvel’s “Black Panther: World of Wakanda” comic series. The series was cancelled after six issues, but it still served as a major inspiration for the highly-anticipated Black Panther film’s style and storyline, according to an interview Chadwick Boseman gave in 2016.

So, isn’t it kind of messed up that she wasn’t invited to premiere of the movie that her work served as inspiration for? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

