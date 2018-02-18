Warren Ballentine Breaks Down 3 Steps To A Successful Gun Control Plan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In the wake of yet another mass shooting in a school, America has again centered its conversation to gun control. While the demand for it seems to be increasing, the push back on the idea is still strong from gun owners, like this listener, Brad. Brad doesn’t think gun control is the answer.
But Warren Ballentine explains in a solid three-point plan how gun control in America could work, without stripping guns away from the qualified folks who want to keep them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
