Why It’s Clear That Assault Weapons Should Be Banned [EXCLUSIVE]

In the aftermath of the repeated massacres in schools across the country, right-wing folks like to argue that assault weapons shouldn’t be banned.

But the truth is there is no practical need for an assault weapon over a handgun, in any situation- even hunting. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

