Chris Long Of The Eagles Claps Back At Fox News Anchor For Talking About LeBron James [VIDEO]

Laura Ingraham of FOX News is getting multiple clap backs after she did a small segment about LeBron James and Kevin Durant. In the video she talks about how they don’t need to comment on politics because they are ignorant and even shades the players about how they talk. James and Durant recently made some comments about Donald Trump and it seemed like Ingraham wanted to defend him.

Laura Ingraham did an entire segment tonight about how LeBron James is dumb. LeBron is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/xSZF9HImBJ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

In the clip she said, “I’m numb to this commentary. Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh and LeBron and Kevin? You’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks. https://t.co/WUGl1WQSLE — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

Vice Sports reports that although she had a lot to say he is defending James and Durant. In a tweet he said,“I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks.” He then went on to post clips of Jon Voight, Kid Rock and others making statements about politics to make a point. The basketball players have never been silent when it comes to Trump. Go head Chris Long!

