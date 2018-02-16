Music Videos
Drake “God’s Plan” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

The Toronto rapper turned his philanthropic efforts into his latest video.

Rapper Drake is pulling at our heart strings in the new video for his single, “God’s Plan.”

For the last few weeks, the Toronto rapper has been spotted around Miami giving back to Floridians in various ways. From donating $50k to a women’s shelter to forking over another $50k to help fund a co-ed’s college tuition, the lyricist has been surprising fans all over the city.

When the video for ‘God’s Plan’ dropped, we finally learned Drake’s plan all along: blow the budget the label gave him to produce the music video and give it to the people instead.

You can watch below:

