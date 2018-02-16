Koryn Hawthorne & Juicy Chat About Blake Griffin’s Kendall Jenner Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Koryn Hawthorne hung out with Juicy after “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They talked about her gorgeous song, “Won’t He Do It,” and her love and faith in God. Featured on “Greenleaf” on OWN, and the Cracker Barrel’s HBCU Tour, he career is heating up!
Koryn and Juicy also talked about Blake Griffin‘s latest predicament of a lawsuit coming from his ex-fiancee. The woman, who is also the mother of his two children, is feeling jipped after she says he dipped out a week before their wedding and got with Kendall Jenner. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
