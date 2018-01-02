RSMS Videos
Juicy Snickers While Gary With Da Tea Sings To Himself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
11 reads
As Gary With Da Tea was slipping into his fur coat and scarf during downtime at the morning show studio, he felt compelled to sing himself a little tune. Juicy delighted in catching him all wrapped up in the moment, and she snickered while Da Brat warned against encouraging Gary.

Meanwhile, Headkrack is too focused to notice any of it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

