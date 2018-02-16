Why Cardi B Can’t Wait To See Offset [VIDEO]

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but we are still cracking up at Cardi B’s reaction to the gift Offset got her. In the video, she opens up a box and in it was a diamond bracelet with matching necklace. She screamed and kept saying, “Oh my goodness,” as she kept showing it off.

The diamonds sparkled as she picked it up. Even though Cardi B couldn’t be with Offset on this special day she talked about doing some things to him when she saw him. We can’t wait to see her rock these diamonds with a stylish outfit.

