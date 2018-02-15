Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cardi B‘s career is heating up fast after a summer of “Bodak Yellow,” and other top-charting hits following. The only thing heating up at similar speed is her love life, as her relationship with Offset from Migos steers toward their eventually wedding date.
Now, not only chattering about the wedding, but pregnancy rumors are also swarming around Cardi B. She hasn’t confirmed or denied anything yet, so it is it true? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
