Could Azealia Banks Kill Her Own Career By Coming For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]

A Tribe Called Quest‘s Jarobi posted a video of Cardi B speaking her wisdom on Monday night. Azealia Banks was ready with the haterade for the comments section pretty immediately. After saying a bunch of disrespectful stuff about Cardi, she made sure to add a jab for Jarobi himself, closing with “Q-Tip would never.”

You would think, as someone whose rap career has been on the line more often than not, Azealia would refrain from taking her chances by coming for someone so beloved as Cardi. It’s not really smart to for Azealia to pit herself against her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Azealia Banks Should Quit Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why It’s Hard To Defend Azealia Banks [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why It’s Out Of Line For Azealia Banks To Say Cardi B Bought The #1 Spot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: