Football Coach Being Labeled A Hero After Shielding Students From Gunfire

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was saddened yesterday after gunman came into the school and fatally shot 17 people. Aaron Feis, the assistant football coach is now being labeled a hero after shielding students from the gunfire. The school sent out a message on Twitter honoring him.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

They said, “It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories.” In an article from PEOPLE they mentioned that he pushed a female student out of the way.

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

Feis cousin, Lori Carter said, “I am heartbroken. He wasn’t just my cousin. He was my best friend and my advisor, if you will. He always took the time to listen and gave me the best advice.” Feis leaves behind a young daughter that he loved so much. We will continue to keep these families in our prayers.

