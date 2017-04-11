8-Year-Old Student One of 3 Killed In San Bernardino School Shooting

An 8-year-old male student is one of three people killed Monday in a murder-suicide shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, reports KTLA.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

After being admitted onto the campus of North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, a 53-year-old Riverside man went to his estranged wife’s special education classroom and opened fire Monday, fatally shooting her and striking two students before killing himself, police said.

One of the students, an 8-year-old boy named Jonathan Martinez, died after being rushed to the hospital.

The teacher was identified as Karen Elaine Smith, 53. Her husband was identified as Cedric Anderson of Riverside, also 53. Without saying anything, Anderson quickly opened fire with a large-caliber revolver, killing Smith and striking two students who were standing behind her, according to San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Police are not sure how many shots were fired, and a 9-year-old student was wounded and listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities locked down the school — which will be closed for at least two days — and students were safely escorted to Cal State University where they united with parents, reports ABC7.

Parents rush to meet children in emotional reunion after #SanBernardino elementary school shooting. #LIVE: https://t.co/C8nRNwa2wB pic.twitter.com/dMvc7mkN4E — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 10, 2017

