Melissa McCarthy To Star With Tiffany Haddish In The Film “The Kitchen”

Two of the funniest women in comedy are joining forces for the film “The Kitchen.” Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish will work with Andrea Berloff as she makes her directorial debut. Deadline reports that New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment will make the film.
“The Kitchen” is based upon a comic book written in 2014. In the film it takes fans to Hell’s Kitchen, New York during the 1970’s where the FBI catches multiple mob leaders during a sweep. While the husbands are locked up the wives begin to take over and begin running illicit businesses.
Even though McCarthy normally leaves us in tears from laughing this role has her showing a different side. There is no date on when the movie will begin filming or released. Congratulations to Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish on landing these roles!
