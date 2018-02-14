Why Tiffany Haddish’s Story About Bey & Jay Is Surprising [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea was hanging out after “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” he recapped some of the hottest topics of the day. He talked about Tiffany Haddish‘s juicy recount of an interaction she had with Jay-Z and Beyonce at an after-party for one of Hov’s concert.
The short, but telling interaction gives us a rare glimpse into the couple’s relationship. Check out this exclusive video for more of RSMS Uncut from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
