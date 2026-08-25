Social Media Debates Four NBA Champions Marrying Outside Their Race

Social media turned an ordinary group photo into a controversial discussion about race and dating preferences.

Data shows most Black Americans marry within their race, contradicting assumptions made about the photo.

Celebrity relationships often create misleading impressions about trends, when they are individual choices.

Source: Christian Ender / Getty

A simple group photo of four NBA champions has turned into one of social media’s latest debates, leaving many people wondering how an ordinary moment became so controversial.

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The photo featured Lakers legends James Worthy, Byron Scott and Michael Cooper, along with former NBA star Robert Horry, posing with their partners. Instead of celebrating four basketball greats enjoying life after retirement, much of the conversation online shifted toward race and dating preferences.

For many observers, the reaction seemed unnecessary.

There was nothing scandalous about the image. No one involved made comments about race or relationships, and there was no controversy attached to the gathering itself. It was simply a photo of retired athletes spending time with the women in their lives.

Still, social media quickly filled in its own storyline.

Many commenters used the image to make broad claims about Black relationships, suggesting the photo somehow proved successful Black men prefer women of other races. Others went even further, using the image as an opportunity to criticize Black women, despite the fact that they had no connection to the people in the photo or the relationships being discussed.

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The biggest issue with that argument is that it relies on assumptions rather than facts.

None of the men pictured have publicly used the photo to make statements about Black women or explain why they chose their partners. Those conclusions came entirely from people commenting online.

Relationships are personal, and people build families for countless reasons. Some marry within their race, while others don’t. One photograph cannot explain someone’s dating history, values or beliefs.

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The online conversation also ignores what national data actually shows.

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According to a 2026 Pew Research Center analysis, the majority of married Black Americans are married to other Black people. About 78% of married Black men have a Black spouse, while 22% are married to someone of another race. Among married Black women, the number is even higher, with 86% married to Black spouses and 14% married outside their race.

Those numbers paint a very different picture than the one often presented on social media.

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High profile celebrity relationships can create the impression that interracial marriages are far more common than they actually are. Because athletes, entertainers and public figures receive so much attention, their personal lives are often treated as trends rather than individual choices.

In the end, the viral photo wasn’t really about race until the internet decided to make it about race. What started as a picture of four NBA champions enjoying life with their partners became another reminder of how quickly social media can turn an ordinary moment into a cultural debate that says more about the commenters than the people in the photo.

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