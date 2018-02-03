Kevin Hart Remembers Giving Tiffany Haddish $300 When She Was Struggling

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching and Philly native Kevin Hart called into the Quincy Harris Show with K. Foxx to talk about his Eagles and Tiffany Haddish.

Years ago, Hart remembers talking to Haddish backstage at a comedy club. He asked her where she lived and knew that something was wrong when she wouldn’t answer the question.

“I asked her where you stay. and she didn’t answer the question. She kept dancing around the question. And you can see in somebody’s eyes if something was wrong. I saw that and I just asked her yo, are you good? Her eyes were watery and without saying anything I just reached into my pocket and was like, I don’t know whats going on but this is all I have and I’m hoping it can do something for you. She didn’t tell me what was going on. She was just very quiet and emotional,” Hart told K. Foxx.

Haddish accepted the $300 that Hart offered and left. Years later Hart found out that Haddish was living in her car at the time. She’s now a rising star in Hollywood and could pay him back but he refuses.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: