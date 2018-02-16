Why Jason Derulo Mentioned Jordin Sparks In A Tweet

A couple of months ago Jordin Sparks announced that she was married and having a baby with her husband, Dana Isaiah. Her ex-boyfriend, Jason Derulo is finally speaking out about how he feels about her having a baby. On Twitter, Derulo said, “I wish that was my boy. #allmysongsareaboutyou.”

Relax ppl I was on the tv show #safeword smh. The show hacked me pages — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) February 14, 2018

Later on that day after fans commented back at him, Derulo had to come clean. He tweeted, “Relax ppl I was on the tv show #safeword smh. The show hacked me pages.” To be a participant on the show you must let them take over your social media. We can only imagine Jordin Sparks reaction when she saw that.

