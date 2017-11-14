Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jordin Sparks Is Knocked Up & Married—Meet Her New Husband [PHOTOS]

Congrats, Jordin & Dana!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 7 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jordin Sparks is full of surprises. Not only did she marry the love of her life, Dana Isaiah, in a secret wedding on July 16, she’s pregnant.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The happy couple eloped while they were vacationing in Hawaii with friends and according to People, found out they were going to have a baby just one month later. “I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family,” Jordin told the site. “I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”

More photos of Jordin and her model hubby on the flip.

Dana Isaiah , Jordin Sparks

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jordin Sparks Is Knocked Up & Married—Meet Her New Husband [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show