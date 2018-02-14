Entertainment News
Why Keshia Knight Pulliam Left The “Celebrity Big Brother” House [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Keshia Knight Pulliam along with several others have been making headlines on “Celebrity Big Brother.” Pulliam as well as Omarosa Manigault-Newman were nominated for eviction and normally people fight to stay on the show, but not Pulliam. In an emotional ending “The Cosby Show” actress told the housemates she wanted to leave.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pulliam said, “I was ready to stay and fight but my breast milk supply has kind of been getting a little less. They asked me honestly and I was like, ‘You know, to tell you the truth, since you guys put me up on the block anyway, it’s time for me to go home. It’s time for me to make sure that Ella’s OK, ‘cause she is my priority.”

 

While some fans are sad to see her go they understand what she had to do for her daughter. Pulliam posted a picture of her finally getting to hold her daughter and was so happy. In the post she said, “Thank you all for your support & well wishes!! There is no amount of money ever worth sacrificing her needs. When you become a mother your entire world shifts. Everything I do is for this little girl. I am grateful for the #BigBrotheropportunity. However, nothing tops this feeling right here. Tonight I won!!”

Continue reading Why Keshia Knight Pulliam Left The "Celebrity Big Brother" House [VIDEO]

Celebrity Big Brother , Keshia Knight Pulliam

