Omarosa Still Spilling White House Tea On TV [VIDEO]

Omarosa is still on Celebrity Big Brother and still spilling tea to anyone that will listen. This time the former White House employee decided to shade Vice President Mike Pence.

Reports TMZ:

The Omarosa post-White House leaks continue on “Celebrity Big Brother” … now she’s saying the country would be begging for Donald Trump back if Mike Pence got into office.

Omarosa was dishing some dirt about her former gig on Monday night’s episode, and she took the opportunity to slam the Vice President by saying he’d be worse than Trump as POTUS.

She goes on to mock his religious beliefs, saying Pence allegedly thinks Jesus tells him to say certain things.

Maybe she should take all this info to Bob Mueller? Just saying.

Truth, or gameplay? @OMAROSA reveals jaw-dropping details from her time inside the White House tonight. Tune in to #BBCeleb at 8/7c, or stream it live with CBS All Access: https://t.co/HVm9HNeMLQ pic.twitter.com/hC84F8QAOP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 13, 2018

