Omarosa Compares Her Loyalty To Trump To Keisha Knight Pulliam With Bill Cosby [VIDEO]

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is on “Celebrity Big Brother” and has managed to cry as well as try to make friends. On the premiere episode she spoke with Ross Matthews about her time in the White House and how scared she is for this country under President Donald Trump. In another video Newman sat down to speak with Shannon Elizabeth and Keisha Knight Pulliam.
During the conversation Newman pointed out to Pulliam that she stood by Bill Cosby, which is similar to her with Trump. In the clip Pulliam didn’t say anything, but seemed to be stuck for words. What do you think about what Omarosa Manigault-Newman said?
