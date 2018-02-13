Why Black Tony Got Kicked Out Of His Hook-Up’s Church [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony hooked up with a girl, and then went to church with her the next morning. Despite Black Tony getting looks when he first came in, things went pretty fine until he started booing at a small child that was singing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Shares His Favorite Part Of Rickey Smiley In “Friday After Next” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Black Tony Overdose? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Makes A Serious Plea To Rickey Smiley To Let Him Move In [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: