Salt Lake City School To Be Renamed After NASA’s First Black Woman Engineer

Mary Jackson was NASA’s first Black woman engineer. Jackson was featured in the movie “Hidden Figures” and now a school in Utah will be renamed after her. The Root mentioned that the Salt Lake City Board of Education voted to make this change.

Follow @TheRSMS

The school used to be named after former president, Andrew Jackson, but not for long. Jana Edward, the school’s principal said the event was unifying and, “We are now recognized as the only school named after a [black] woman in Salt Lake District. We also wanted to be very cognizant we are a college-going culture. She had a college degree where President Andrew Jackson did not. Also it means we get to recognize a black woman who became the first black female NASA engineer.”

Jackson was a trailblazer and hero. The school is hoping Jackson’s family can come participate in the celebration, but hasn’t heard a response back. We are so happy that Mary Jackson received this honor.

RELATED: How “Black Panther” Helped To Generate Over $80 Million For Georgia’s Economy

RELATED: NASA Names New Research Facility After “Hidden Figures” Engineer Katherine Johnson

RELATED: NASA Welcomes Jessica Watkins To Newest Class Of Astronauts

The Latest:

Celeb Pics Of The Week: "Hidden Figures," Cast, Kelly Rowland, & More! 24 photos Launch gallery Celeb Pics Of The Week: "Hidden Figures," Cast, Kelly Rowland, & More! 1. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 1 of 24 2. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 2 of 24 3. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 3 of 24 4. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 4 of 24 5. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 5 of 24 6. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 6 of 24 7. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 7 of 24 8. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 8 of 24 9. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 9 of 24 10. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 10 of 24 11. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 11 of 24 12. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 12 of 24 13. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 13 of 24 14. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 14 of 24 15. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 15 of 24 16. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 16 of 24 17. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 17 of 24 18. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 18 of 24 19. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 19 of 24 20. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 20 of 24 21. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 21 of 24 22. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 22 of 24 23. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 23 of 24 24. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Salt Lake City School To Be Renamed After NASA’s First Black Woman Engineer Celeb Pics Of The Week: "Hidden Figures," Cast, Kelly Rowland, & More! Check out what some of your faves were up to this week!