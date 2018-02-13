Pranks
Home > Pranks

Prank Call: Couple Accused Of Stealing From Cruise Ship [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
13 reads
Leave a comment

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a couple who recently went on a cruise. He says there were things missing from their cabin, and that they’re about to get charged a hefty fee. But the lady is not having that or Roy Wood Jr.’s attitude! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Demands Parent Pay For Passing A Cold To His Grandkid [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Asks Woman Why Her “Sorry A**” Quit Her Job [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)

prank call , Roy Wood Jr.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show