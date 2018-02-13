Prank Call: Couple Accused Of Stealing From Cruise Ship [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a couple who recently went on a cruise. He says there were things missing from their cabin, and that they’re about to get charged a hefty fee. But the lady is not having that or Roy Wood Jr.’s attitude! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

