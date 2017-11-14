Pranks
Home > Pranks

Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 42 mins ago
25 reads
Leave a comment

In this hilarious Prank Call, Rickey Smiley puts on his old churchwoman voice to tell a woman that her grandson broke down crying at Target as he was about to spend $20 he stole from his grandmother. Grandma doesn’t quite understand what’s going on, so her granddaughter got on the line to help decipher things, and protect her grandmother. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Being A Father Figure To Kids Since The Age Of 15 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Beefs With The Whole Dang Family [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Employees Confused By Man Cashing His “Reparations Check” [EXCLUSIVE]


The Latest:

No Fly Zone: Celebrities Banned From Countries & Places

10 photos Launch gallery

No Fly Zone: Celebrities Banned From Countries & Places

Continue reading Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

No Fly Zone: Celebrities Banned From Countries & Places

There’s always the few celebrities who did too much or too little to get themselves banned from establishments and even countries! Check out a few of them down below.

prank call , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show