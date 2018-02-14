Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Birdman To Release Documentary About Cash Money Records [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
114 reads
Leave a comment
BET 'Music Moguls' Premiere Event

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

In the late 90’s and early 2000’s you couldn’t go out to a party without hear a Cash Money song. Fans of the music will now get an inside look on how the label was created and how Birdman became so successful even through tragedy. The Source reports that Birdman is working with Apple Music to create the upcoming documentary, “Before Anythang.”

In a clip of the documentary a family members spoke about some things Birdman went through as a child and how it shaped him into the man he is today. They said, “From the death of his mother when he was a small child to learning how to hustle at the feet of his father; from the streets of New Orleans to traveling the world, Bryan created the world he envisioned as a boy. His is the great American success story. From humble beginnings emerges the legend, this is the story of how it all began.”

Birdman as well as Cash Money produced the documentary and narrated it. Fans will be able to see the film exclusively on Apple Music this upcoming weekend. Watch the clip below and let us know what you think.

RELATED: How Birdman Lost Almost $100,000 To A Philadelphia Rapper

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kodak Black, Amber Rose, Birdman & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Birdman Has To Turn Over The Keys To His Miami Mansion

The Latest:

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

12 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading Birdman To Release Documentary About Cash Money Records [VIDEO]

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Birdman , Cash Money Reocrds , documentary

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show