Why Birdman Has To Turn Over The Keys To His Miami Mansion

Posted 3 hours ago
Looks like Birdman has gotten himself into some financial mess. According to Complex, the hip-hop mogul failed to sell his 7-bed Miami mansion and has been ordered to hand over the keys to the court. He was unable to pay back a $12 million loan and had been put up as collateral.

A court-appointed person will now oversee everything involving the home. Birdman’s home can be rented out, but not sold until the case is over. He tried to put the home up for sale for $20 million, but that didn’t work out for him.

Rick Ross even talked about Birdman’s loan for $12 million on Snapchat. He said, “You ain’t have no money in six-seven years, n***a. You should have came and borrowed some from Rozay. Now you want to fuck that old lady life up too. You probably borrowing some money from her. I might go buy that house on the water. Just to keep my boat at it. I won’t even stay there, that shit is too small.” Birdman hasn’t spoke out about this report, but we will keep you posted on what happens with the mansion.

