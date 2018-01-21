GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [VIDEO]

66 reads Leave a comment
It’s a new year and GRIFF has a special request in his prayer. GRIFF wants to lose weight and wear smaller clothes. He wants to wear more fashionable clothing that are smaller.
He wants to fit into smaller clothes like Kirk Franklin and be able to pull off nice suits like Todd Dulaney. GRIFF would even like to lose so much weight that people think he is a Tye Tribbett.
