Why Jeff Johnson Will Forever Be Indebted To Omarosa Manigault-Newman [VIDEO]

Omarosa Manigault-Newman continues to make headlines as she made her way into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. While there she is spilling all the tea about what’s happening in the White House and why she stood by President Donald Trump for so long. The men of BET’s Mancave sat down to talk about the reality star and found out some interesting information.
They believe that Newman just runs to the money, but continues to play herself. The men couldn’t believe she went back to reality television, but then understood that it was the perfect opportunity for her. In the clip Jeff Johnson talked about always being indebted to Newman. He told the guys she introduced him to his wife. They couldn’t believe it and neither can we.
RELATED: Omarosa Gives Ominous Comments About The Trump Administration On “Celebrity Big Brother” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Omarosa Returns To Reality TV
RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why The 2018 Government Shutdown Is “Punk Stuff” [EXCLUSIVE]
